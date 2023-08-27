‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki admitted AmaZulu produced the better football while his team got the goals in their 3-0 DStv Premiership win at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The victory was the first in four matches in the league for Amakhosi since Ntseki, a former Bafana Bafana coach, took over the reins in Naturena before the start of the 2023-2024 campaign.

AmaZulu, who are yet to score or win a match this season, dominated Saturday's game and had 61% of ball possession against a Chiefs who played an uncharacteristic counterattacking game in front of their fans.