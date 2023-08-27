Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third win of the season.

With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and though the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.

Champions City continued their perfect start as they moved on to nine points, two ahead of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

City striker Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty given for handball as his spot-kick hit the post.