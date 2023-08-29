“It’s going to benefit the people in the villages, teams or clubs at the level and our regional associations,” Zwane said.
Hollywoodbets puts its money on South African football fourth division
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Betting company Hollywoodbets has been revealed as the new headline sponsor for South Africa’s fourth division, the Safa Men’s Regional League.
The Durban-based company and the association agreed on a two-year deal with an option to renew.
The deal comes as a huge relief for both Safa and the clubs at grassroots level as the division had been without a sponsor since 2019 when SA Breweries stopped financing the amateur league.
Since then the league has been funded through the 2010 Fifa Legacy Trust, which Safa confirmed had run dry, its bank accounts officially closed, in February.
During the announcement at Safa House in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the federation’s vice president Linda Zwane said fourth-tier clubs faced many hardships over the period without a sponsor.
