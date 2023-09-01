Komga United reaching for the stars
Club’s success in 10 short years a story of hope
For many SA rugby clubs, it takes decades to be promoted from the basement to the top divisions but for Komga United it has taken an impressive 10 years to achieve the feat in the Border ranks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.