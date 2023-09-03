Lethargic Proteas suffer series sweep to aggressive Australians

Australia’s dominance of South Africa in the shortest formats continued on Sunday with Mitchell Marsh’s team wrapping up a clean sweep in the T20 International series, with another comfortable five-wicket victory in Durban.

It was Australia’s fifth consecutive win against the Proteas in the T20 format as the tourists once again showed superiority in all departments including in their approach, which has been relentlessly aggressive. The hosts posted their best total of the series, 190/8, but it still looked short of a target that would trouble the Australians.

The Proteas didn’t help themselves with another error-strewn display in the field, dropping three catches, including Travis Head — who top-scored with 91 off 48 balls — twice.