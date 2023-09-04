Sondishe credits experienced players as Baby Bulldogs bag third victory
62-12 thrashing of SWD puts Border firmly on path to semifinal in Saru U21 Shield competition
Border U21 captain Awonke Sondishe, who scored a mind-blowing four tries in their 62-12 Saru U21 Shield thrashing of SWD U21 at Outeniqua Park in George on Friday, has credited his experienced players for stepping up and leading from the front...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.