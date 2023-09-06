Boks name team for momentous World Cup opener
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk wins his 50th Test cap in a settled Springbok team for the momentous Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.
De Klerk is one of 11 players to retain their starting places from the team that recorded a record victory against New Zealand two weeks ago, as Bok coach Jacques Nienaber tweaked the selection for a pivotal match in what has been dubbed “the pool of death”.
Scotland are ranked fifth in the world, the Boks number two and pool rivals Ireland number one. Only two teams can qualify for the quarterfinals while Tonga and Romania lie in wait for the unsuspecting.
There is only one change in the Springbok starting pack at No 8, where Jasper Wiese takes over from Duane Vermeulen, who moves to the bench. The changes in the backline see Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel unite in a midfield pairing, and Cheslin Kolbe returns as a left wing in place of Makazole Mapimpi.
Two players, utility back Canan Moodie and lock Jean Kleyn, were not considered for selection due to hamstring and knee niggles respectively.
Nienaber opted for a six-two split in favour of the forwards on the replacements’ bench with Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane (both props), RG Snyman (lock), Marco van Staden (flanker) and Vermeulen named as the impact forwards, while Grant Williams and Willie le Roux provide backline cover.
“We are pleased with the squad depth we have built in the last few months, and we believe this group of players strikes the right balance to achieve the result we need against Scotland,” said Nienaber.
“We are very excited about this occasion. We’ve been building for this World Cup for the last four years and we are thrilled to get our campaign started.
“We’ve been working hard in the last few weeks to make sure we are as prepared as possible going into this match and we are fully aware of the challenge that awaits us.”
Nienaber commended De Klerk for reaching a significant career milestone: “Earning 50 Test caps is a huge achievement and to mark that feat in the opening game of the Rugby World Cup makes it very special.”
The match kicks off at 5.45pm.
Springbok team to face Scotland:
15 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 33 caps, 41 points (3t, 4c, 4pg, 2dg)
14 — Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) — 10 caps, 55 points (11t)
13 — Jesse Kriel (Eagles) — 62 caps, 70 points (14t)
12 — Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) — 73 caps, 50 points (10t)
11 — Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) — 26 caps, 81 points (12t, 3c, 5pg)
10 — Manie Libbok (Stormers) — 9 caps, 65 points (1t, 21c, 6pg)
9 — Faf de Klerk (Eagles) — 49 caps, 44 points (5t, 2c, 5pg)
8 — Jasper Wiese (Tigers) — 23 caps, 5 points (1t)
7 — Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) — 71 caps, 35 points (7t)
6 — Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) — 77 caps, 50 points (10t)
5 — Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) — 67 caps, 15 points (3t)
4 — Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) — 113 caps, 25 points (5t)
3 — Frans Malherbe (Stormers) — 63 caps, 5 points (1t)
2 — Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) — 63 caps, 85 points (17t)
1 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 76 caps, 10 points (2t)
Replacements:
16 — Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) — 62 caps, 65 points (13t)
17 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 21 caps, 0 points
18 — Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) — 62 caps, 5 points (1t)
19 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 28 caps, 5 points (1t)
20 — Marco van Staden (Bulls) — 14 caps, 0 points
21 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 70 caps, 15 points (3t)
22 — Grant Williams (Sharks) — 5 caps, 0 points
23 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 87 caps, 65 points (13t)
