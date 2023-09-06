Boks name team for momentous World Cup opener

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk wins his 50th Test cap in a settled Springbok team for the momentous Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.

De Klerk is one of 11 players to retain their starting places from the team that recorded a record victory against New Zealand two weeks ago, as Bok coach Jacques Nienaber tweaked the selection for a pivotal match in what has been dubbed “the pool of death”.

Scotland are ranked fifth in the world, the Boks number two and pool rivals Ireland number one. Only two teams can qualify for the quarterfinals while Tonga and Romania lie in wait for the unsuspecting.

There is only one change in the Springbok starting pack at No 8, where Jasper Wiese takes over from Duane Vermeulen, who moves to the bench. The changes in the backline see Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel unite in a midfield pairing, and Cheslin Kolbe returns as a left wing in place of Makazole Mapimpi.