‘Mentality has improved’: Broos hails Bafana progress
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hugely impressed with Bafana Bafana players' mentality, saying it has improved dramatically from a year ago.
He believes the team could do better if they play against top-ranked sides on the continent regularly. Broos's team play friendlies against Namibia on Saturday (3pm) and DR Congo on Tuesday (5pm), both at Orlando Stadium.
Bafana, who shocked Africa's No 1 ranked team Morocco in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier three months ago, are on a seven-match unbeaten streak in which they've won five and drawn two. They qualified for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast in January and February.
This month's two matches are part of Bafana's preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which start in November with their match against Benin, and the Nations Cup.
“We've made a big progression if you compare it with a year ago,” Broos said before the Namibia friendly.
“The mentality is different. That's because of the players we have. Those players know they're coming to the national team and they're honoured to be here and they're hungry.
“They want results because they wanted to [be in the squad to] go to Afcon. They know for an African player it's the most fantastic thing to go to Afcon.”
Broos said he noticed his players' mentality shifting from late last year.
“I saw it from September when we played [friendlies in Mbombela] against Mozambique and Sierra Leone. There was a difference in mentality.
“And I think now if we were to play Ghana [who Bafana lost out to by goals scored and a contested penalty in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers] it would be a different game than what we played nearly two years ago.”
Broos has emphasised all week that the results against Namibia and DR Congo are secondary to giving a chance to players he hasn't yet seen. Those include French-based striker Lebo Mothiba and Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs, a late call-up in place of injured Themba Zwane.
