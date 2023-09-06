×

Whitebooi calls on East Cape league teams to keep an eye on exchange programme

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 06 September 2023

Former SA U20 assistant coach Douleen Whitebooi insists women’s league teams should focus their scouting in the Lower Saxony and Eastern Cape exchange programme to foster the growth of the game in the province...

