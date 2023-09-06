Whitebooi calls on East Cape league teams to keep an eye on exchange programme
Former SA U20 assistant coach Douleen Whitebooi insists women’s league teams should focus their scouting in the Lower Saxony and Eastern Cape exchange programme to foster the growth of the game in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.