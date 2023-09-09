France down All Blacks to open home World Cup with a bang

France rode a wave of passionate home support to beat three-times champions New Zealand 27-13 on Friday in the opening match of the 10th Rugby World Cup, burnishing their title pretentions by prevailing in a contest of rare intensity.

The defeat was the first ever in a World Cup pool match for the All Blacks, who lost skipper Sam Cane to injury just before kickoff but opened the scoring through winger Mark Telea inside two minutes.