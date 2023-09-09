Impressive Baby Bulldogs aim for a double over EP

Teams play three home and away matches in the south section and a single round against the north section teams.
Image: WERNER HILLS
Border U21 rugby vice-captain Hugo Bronkhorst says the experience brought in by Bulldogs, Varsity Shield and league players has been a key factor in their successful start in the SA Rugby U21 Shield competition.
The Baby Bulldogs are sitting in second place in the south-based table after having won all their matches, a double over SWD and an away victory against EP, who they will again face this weekend.
The two sides will meet at Police Park on Saturday (1pm) in a curtain-raiser for the Gold Cup encounter between Police and Bella Vista (3pm).
In their previous fixture at Adcock Stadium in Gqeberha, Ludwe Booi’s Border team quickly adapted to the inclement weather and registered an impressive 23-10 win.
They had to change their tactical approach just a few hours before kickoff to manage the windy and unpleasant conditions, keeping the game tight and relying on their defence and momentum from the pack.
Sondishe credits experienced players as Baby Bulldogs bag third victory
With sunny conditions predicted for this weekend, the hard-running Bronkhorst says they will be at their best.
If Border win on Saturday, they will leapfrog EP to the top of the table and also hold the crucial advantage of having a game in hand over their rivals.
“It was a hard game that day when we were playing under wet conditions, but we managed to battle them and showed our full potential,” Bronkhorst said.
“This weekend we are ready and we are coming guns blazing for that win again.
“The way we are working for one another off and on the field is impressive. We take our training and preparation very seriously.
“We have the Border Bulldogs players with the experience and knowledge of the game and then our varsity guys come in with the energy and power.”
Baby Bulldogs aim to clip Eagles’ wings again
Teams play three home and away matches in the south section and a single round against the north section teams.
At the conclusion of the league phase, the two teams with the highest number of log points will contest semifinals, with the winners contesting the final.
The logs (matches played in brackets) are
North: Pumas 15 (3), Griffons 12 (3), Falcons 2 (2), Griquas 0 (2)
South: EP Elephants 15 (4), Border Bulldogs 14 (3), Boland Cavaliers 7 (3), SWD Eagles 0 (4)
Saturday’s fixtures: Griquas v Falcons, Boland v SWD Eagles, Border Bulldogs v EP Elephants
