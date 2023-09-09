SA tennis ace Montjane wins US Open title, her second Grand Slam in 2023

South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane has been crowned the US Open women’s doubles champion.

Montjane and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, claimed the title through a walkover after one of the opponents they were supposed to play in the decider fell ill.

Montjane and Kamiji were supposed to have an interesting battle with Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen on Saturday.

Jiske was the one who got sick, and she also retired from her singles semifinal on Friday.