Donaldson shines as Australia down Georgia 35-15

Australia's Ben Donaldson scored two tries to fire his side to a comfortable 35-15 bonus-point victory over Georgia in their World Cup opener on Saturday, giving the twice world champions a morale-boosting first win in six tests this year.

Live wire young backs Mark Nawaqanitawase and Jordan Petaia scored early tries to help the Wallabies to a 21-3 halftime lead before fullback Donaldson grabbed a brace to lift the Wallabies out of a second-half lull.

Donaldson, a surprise selection brought into the side primarily for his placekicking, added 15 points from the tee with three penalties and three conversions, missing just one kick from wide out.