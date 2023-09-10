Ireland thrash Romania 82-8 in sweltering Bordeaux

Ireland thrashed Romania 82-8 to get their World Cup campaign started in style in Bordeaux on Saturday, running in 12 tries despite the sweltering heat as the returning Johnny Sexton pulled the strings and centre Bundee Aki ran riot.

Romania briefly led against the number one-ranked team in the world, after running back a clearance kick and sending scrumhalf Gabriel Rupanu clean through to score in the second minute.

That however was as good as it got for Romania, as Ireland took a stranglehold on the game and racked up tries for Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, Tadhg Beirne (2), Aki (2), Sexton (2), Rob Herring, Peter O'Mahony (2), and Joe McCarthy.