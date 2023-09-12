DRC have more fans in Orlando as Foster strike earns victory for Bafana

Bafana Bafana's supporters were outnumbered in the stands by their singing Democratic Republic of Congo counterparts but the team on the Orlando Stadium pitch made their small support count with Tuesday's tentative 1-0 international friendly win.

Though the performances were far from impressive, the two matches of the past four days should have given coach Hugo Broos some idea of the capabilities, viewed up close, of most of the players who were given opportunities.

Bafana played in front of a poor crowd on Saturday's 0-0 draw against Namibia. On Tuesday there were more DR Congo fans attending a game that strangely had an awkward 5pm kickoff on a workday.