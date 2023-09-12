DRC have more fans in Orlando as Foster strike earns victory for Bafana
Bafana Bafana's supporters were outnumbered in the stands by their singing Democratic Republic of Congo counterparts but the team on the Orlando Stadium pitch made their small support count with Tuesday's tentative 1-0 international friendly win.
Though the performances were far from impressive, the two matches of the past four days should have given coach Hugo Broos some idea of the capabilities, viewed up close, of most of the players who were given opportunities.
Bafana played in front of a poor crowd on Saturday's 0-0 draw against Namibia. On Tuesday there were more DR Congo fans attending a game that strangely had an awkward 5pm kickoff on a workday.
⚽️ 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕃 ⚽️
Lyle Foster got an opening goal for Bafana Bafana!
🇿🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇨🇩
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC Sport
📱 SABC+: https://t.co/uxrhEVs3cv
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/hBjpniyBTy
Broos made six changes to the team he fielded against Namibia with Ricardo Goss coming in for Veli Mothwa between the sticks, where he was tested on numerous occasions.
In defence, Broos’ favourite right-back Nyiko Mobbie was in for Thabiso Monyane and Mothobi Mvala came in for Nkosinathi Sibisi in central defence; with Siyanda Xulu and Innocent Maela keeping their positions in the back four.
In the midfield, Mlungisi Mbunjane and Mihlali Mayambela came in for Grant Margeman and Sphephelo Sithole while in the attack Percy Tau and Zakhele Lepasa were introduced, and Monnapule Saleng went out.
Please repost, Rent-A-Crowd guys may be on your timeline. pic.twitter.com/rkYW7raWf8— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 12, 2023
DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre had with three key players available in starters Gael Kakuta of French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC and Fiston Mayele of Pyramids FC in Egypt; with Cédric Bakambu of Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray on the bench.
Bafana opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Burnley star Lyle Foster when he pounced on a loose ball in the box that bounced off DR Congo defender Bushuri Rocky.
Broos gave opportunities to new players in his squad over the two friendly matches, but it remains to be seen what he made of some of the performances.
Relatively new players or debutants who got chances to impress were Bathusi Aubaas, Pule Mmodi, Grant Margeman, Thabiso Monyane and Kobamelo Kodisang, and mostly they were not overly impressive.
🏅 𝕄𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔽 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕄𝔸𝕋ℂℍ 🏅
Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster!
🇿🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇨🇩
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC Sport
📱 SABC+: https://t.co/uxrhEVs3cv
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/UcB7XIxTon
The jury is still also out on defensive midfielder and Portugal-based Sithole who was underwhelming against Namibia and is yet to impress in national colours so far.
It remains to be seen how Bafana will look like in their next friendly matches against the top-ranked Ivory Coast and unpredictable Eswatini in October.
Those will be Broos’ last two matches before South Africa begin the qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in November where the team will be under pressure to make a good start to their campaign.
In October, Broos should have Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Teboho Mooena and Cassius Mailula available, who missed this month's matches for a variety of reasons.
Captain Ronwen Williams was rested against Namibia and sat out against DRC due to illness and his availability in October will be a huge plus for coach Broos.
In the closing stages on Tuesday evening Broos introduced Lebo Mothiba, Saleng, Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana for Lepasa, Foster and Mbunjane as Bafana sought the insurance goal that never came.
My father quit his job so I could chase this dream:
