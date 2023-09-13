SA’s best amateurs on show at iconic EL Golf Course

Border will host SA’s premier interprovincial tournament for the first time in 17 years at the East London Golf Club from Monday to Friday next week.
The country’s top amateur golfers will all take to the fairways of the iconic club to contest the flagship team event on GolfRSA’s calendar.
The last time East London’s golfing public witnessed the best talent on display was when Border staged the event in 2006.
The tournament has served as a stepping stone for almost every SA professional golfer now plying their trade on tours all over the world.
Vying for honours in the A section will be defending champions Western Province, along with Central Gauteng, Eastern Province, Ekurhuleni, North West and newly promoted Free State, who won the B section at Koro Creek, in Limpopo, in 2022.
Western Province, spearheaded by the country’s No 1-ranked amateur, Altin van der Merwe, will start as favourites to retain their title.
Their main challenge should come from 2022’s runners-up, Central Gauteng, led by SA’s ninth-ranked player, Simon du Plooy.
Also challenging for honours will be Eastern Province, who surprised with a credible third-place finish in 2022.
They will miss their star player from last year, Kyle de Beer, who has since joined the paid ranks, but EP are mostly a young, battle-hardened team who are always up for a scrap.
Their challenge will be headed by 15th-ranked Jean-Pierre van der Watt.
Local interest will be in the B section, which will be contested by Border, Boland, KwaZulu-Natal, Southern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng North, who were relegated from the A section.
Southern Cape’s hopes will be pinned on Ivan Verster, who is in red-hot form having bagged the Limpopo and the Southern Cape Opens along with a host of top 10 finishes in the last couple of months and is ranked fifth in the country.
Gauteng North have some youth in their team with the 10th and 13th nationally ranked players, Keagan Crosbie and Fabrizio de Abreu, both still juniors.
Border will be hoping to make optimal use of their intimate knowledge of the course and weather conditions to win the B section and gain promotion to the A section.
They have a combination of youth and experience with the youthful quartet retained from last year’s team headlined by their up-and-coming talisman, 14-year-old Benjamin Weber, the No 1-ranked Under-15 player in the country.
He will come into the tournament in fine form after finishing tied for 12th at the Reply Italian International Under-16 Championships.
Big-hitting 18-year-old and Burgersdorp golfer Ryan Koekemoer has been campaigning on the Under-19 circuit and found form at the East London layout with a closing round two under par 71 at the recent Border Strokeplay.
The determined and hard-working Luke Moore was Border’s most valuable player at Koro Creek last year with a haul of 7½ points while claiming some big scalps and the 16-year-old will be looking for a repeat performance.
Smooth-swinging 14-year-old Kyle van der Bergh has been consistent over the season, being the only multiple open winner on the local circuit with the Stutterheim and Katberg Opens in the bag.
His stellar short game and unflappable demeanour should stand him in good stead.
Making up the experienced half of the team is East London club champion Johan du Plessis, who has represented Border many times over the years and was captain of the team at home in 2006.
Sean Coetzee has also found recent form with a victory at the Olivewood Open in testing conditions and will be looking to ride his consistently hot putter to some memorable wins.
Rounding out the team are the Pillay brothers, Sunil and Udesh, who have walked the fairways of East London more times than most people would care to count and should form a formidable foursomes pairing if paired together.
They know every nuance of the course better than most and will surely use this knowledge to their advantage.
Play will start at 6.45am on Monday with every morning featuring foursomes followed by singles every day from 11am.
Spectators are welcome on the course during play.
SA’s best amateurs on show at iconic EL Golf Course
EP will be challenging for top honours as Border set sights on victory in B section
Image: THEO JEPTHA
