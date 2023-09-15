What that name now represents, however, may resonate more with proficiency in the dark side of the ruck. Should he see action at hooker, the Boks would be down to inverter status.
Bok flanker Van Staden allays fears he will be in unfamiliar territory as hooker against Romania
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
With Malcolm Marx out of the Rugby World Cup (RWC), Marco van Staden has had to throw his weight around in a very different way.
Van Staden is a flanker of some repute. He stunts opponents' momentum in the tackle and has earned the moniker “Eskom” for the manner in which he rids himself of defenders.
What that name now represents, however, may resonate more with proficiency in the dark side of the ruck. Should he see action at hooker, the Boks would be down to inverter status.
Though the Marx injury has come as a shock, it is exactly the bolt of lightning for which Van Staden has been preparing.
“It actually started in the alignment camps, where I practised my [line-out] throwing in case of injury or a red card. I feel very comfortable,” said the utility forward.
Van Staden also tried to allay fears that he is in unfamiliar territory.
“In my junior years I actually went to the Bulls on trial as a hooker,” he said, adding that the hookers in the camp have been preparing him and that away from the playing field he has got himself into shape for the rigours of a different position.
“It is not that hard on my neck,” he said about packing down at hooker in the scrum.
“I do a lot of neck exercises. I've always had a strong back, but it is different scrumming there than at flank. I've conditioned myself to do that.”
With Marx and standing captain against Romania Bongi Mbonambi monopolising the Bok jersey over the past seven years, you'd think the pressure on the latter would now be ramped up.
“Not at all. I don't see it as added responsibility. Malcolm and I play two different styles of play, but we know that needs to be aligned with the team,” said Mbonambi.
Mbonambi explained the void Marx leaves in the team.
“On and off the field Malcolm is a character. When he and Kitsie [Steven Kitshoff] are together, they bring a lot of joy and laughs to the team,” he said.
“When you've been training so hard, working over the last four years and showing you are ready for the RWC [it's sad] for a freak accident to happen.”
Mbonambi said he was not surprised Deon Fourie has fought his way into the Bok ranks. He does not harbour any concerns about Fourie or Van Staden filling the position.
“We keep things simple. You know what to do on the day.”
