All Blacks delight at big win but discipline still an issue

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was delighted with New Zealand's first win of the World Cup on Friday but, such are the standards his team are held to, there were as many questions about discipline as tries after the 71-3 rout of Namibia.

Coming off successive defeats to South Africa and France in which the All Blacks forwards were overpowered at times, Foster was first and foremost happy with the platform the pack laid against a tough Namibia eight.

"We went out and clearly tried to establish ourselves up front, particularly," Foster said.

"I thought we got that dominance pretty early, which was the key to the game and enabled us to pick and choose how we wanted to play after that.