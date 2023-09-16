Baby Bulldogs opt for two squads in taxing U21 Shield week
Boland double-header looms as logleaders strive to nail down home semifinal spot
With the in-form Border U21 facing a potential three matches in the space of a week, head coach Ludwe Booi has opted to tear a page from the Springboks’ tactical book by having two squads — one to play home, while the other group travels away. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.