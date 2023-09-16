×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Baby Bulldogs opt for two squads in taxing U21 Shield week

Boland double-header looms as logleaders strive to nail down home semifinal spot

Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 16 September 2023

With the in-form Border U21 facing a potential three matches in the space of a week, head coach Ludwe Booi has opted to tear a page from the Springboks’ tactical book by having two squads — one to play home, while the other group travels away. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment