Klaasen gets in the zone by trying fewer shots
Sports reporter
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/ Reuters
Sometimes less is more, which has been the driving force in Heinrich Klaasen’s batting, especially in the last year.
While Friday night’s remarkable innings against Australia might have contained an array of strokes, Klaasen explained that actually limiting himself had been a crucial change that has allowed his international career to flourish.
“The last two years were a turning point,” the 32-year-old said after scoring a match-winning 174 in the fourth ODI at his home ground, SuperSport Park.
“I took a lot of options out of the bag. If you look up to role models like AB de Villiers, you try to play all the shots, you do all the work on all the shots, but the genius behind him is knowing when to play it. I explored a lot, it didn’t work and I had to take a lot of options out.”
Klaasen’s international career, which started in 2018, had been a stop-start one until he made his first hundred against Australia in Paarl three years ago.
And even after that, he was nowhere close to being a fixture in the side, with his every error giving selectors the easy option to drop him.
“I went through a bad phase where I got out early, taking a risk and then got dropped,” he said. “I learnt some hard lessons and went back to domestic cricket and coaches told me I was using too many options. I needed to limit myself.”
More chances followed for him but it was only in India last year, when the hours of labour started bearing fruit.
“It took a couple of months to get back to my best two years ago. It took a lot of hard work. I’m not one who would normally hit a lot of balls at training, but I had to do it, I had to invest in my batting again and not take it for granted. Since then, I have a blueprint for training and it’s still working.”
Klaasen admitted that Friday was one of those rare occasions athletes enter a mode when they don’t have to think about what they’re doing.
“I am batting within myself at the start to make sure I am getting a good platform and then almost trying to react to every ball — stand still, watch the ball and then wherever I need to hit it, my body will take over and just react.”
Australia didn’t bowl badly, a fact acknowledged by Klaasen and their coach, Andrew McDonald, but whatever their bowlers tried was no match for Klaasen’s wide blade.
He said afterwards that visiting player Tim David had asked him how many sixes he’d hit and he replied he didn’t know.
“I don’t recap what I have done the previous ball.”
Heinrich's a Klaas apart as Proteas level the ODI series
The number was 13, the second highest by a Proteas batter in an ODI, behind only De Villiers who struck 16 sixes at the Wanderers in his world record performance against the West Indies in 2015.
“I am only focused on what is coming at that moment. It was awesome playing out there. You don’t often get that feeling — maybe once or twice in your career — that you play an innings like this,” said Klaasen.
South Africa have bounced back from 0-2 down to set up a series decider at the Wanderers on Sunday.
“We were way off in the first couple of games. The intensity that Australia brought in the first two games exposed us.”
Meanwhile, McDonald confirmed that opener Travis Head had suffered a fracture in his left hand after being struck by Lungi Ngidi. A time frame for his recovery will only be announced after further scans on Saturday.
