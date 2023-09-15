“To join the challenge, they will have to register with our company.
Millennium Big 5 Challenge back again to test extreme athletes
Canoe marathon, cycle race, Comrades and climbing Kilimanjaro among gruelling tasks in revived event
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
For just more than two decades, the extreme test that is the Millennium Big 5 Challenge has been dormant.
But in 2025, entries will once again open for athletes to compete in the grouping of five events that make up the gruelling challenge, namely the Dusi Canoe Marathon, Midmar Mile, Cape Town Cycle Tour, Comrades and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
To complete the challenge, athletes have to finish all five events in a year.
Speaking at the launch of the 2025 event in Gqeberha on Thursday, creator, co-ordinator and competitor in the last edition in 2000, Graeme Fraser, said they were on a journey to relive the experience of the first event.
Household names like Olympians Chad Ho and Terence Parkin, Comrades champion Nick Bester and world champion paddler Andy Birkett were all at the launch.
“In 2000, there were 35 people who finished the challenge which was an incredible adventure,” Fraser said.
“Now we want a whole new generation of athletes to have the same experience and adventure that we had.
Image: BALINT VEKASSY/ICF
