Ntseki focuses on positives for Chiefs’ clashes against SuperSport, Sundowns
Sports Reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
While Molefi Ntseki was disappointed by Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to beat Royal AM, the coach feels their performance is a reason to be hopeful ahead of Amakhosi’s two tough and crucial fixtures against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by Royal in their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday, bringing a halt to their recent winning momentum in the league. Ntseki’s men had won their previous two league outings against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC to arrest their horrible start to the season.
Amakhosi did not completely outplay visitors Royal, but did create enough chances, including hitting the woodwork twice, to win the match comfortably.
Their sharpness upfront will need to improve drastically if they are to get the desired results against Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport in their league game at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday (7.30pm) and seemingly unbeatable Sundowns in Saturday's MTN8 semifinal second leg.
“The most important thing is for us to understand the three types of results. We played this game looking to have a win and when you don’t win the game, yes you are disappointed, but you also look at the positives,” Ntseki said.
“The positives are that we had very good ball possession, we had very good tactical movements going forward in shifting play and changing points of attack.
“And it’s hard work for the players to get into those goalscoring positions. It's for them to understand our approach in attack.”
Ntseki took much confidence from his view that Chiefs' problems are fixable through coaching, and he believes his side will have cracked them by the time they meet SuperSport.
“Those are the positives, but I think the other thing which is very important is: is the challenge we experienced today coachable?” Ntseki said.
“I feel it’s coachable because when you talk of composure, you have to work on composure.
“In small spaces, in tight spaces, how do you deal with those situations? If you look at Ashley [Du Preez] in particular, if you look at [Christian] Saile, [Jasond] Gonzalez, [Pule] Mmodi, I think they worked very hard to get into those goalscoring areas.
“The positives will always be, 'Let’s go back to training'. We did well, unfortunately we didn’t score goals, but we have to work throughout the season to create more opportunities and score more goals.”
A victory against SuperSport seems crucial if Chiefs are to stay in the title hunt as they presently trail Sundowns by 10 points after six matches.
It could also work as a huge confidence booster before they travel to Lucas Moripe Stadium to battle against Sundowns for a spot in the MTN8 final.
The semifinal first leg at FNB Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving Masandawana in an advantageous position with the crucial away goal.
