Bezuidenhout will take confidence from his first goal for the club having made three substitutes' appearances in league and cup games since his promotion at the start of the season.
Also on Saturday night Sekhukhune United established a healthy lead, though did concede an away goal, with their 3-1 win against FC St Eloi Lupopo of Democratic Republic of Congo at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sekuhukhune's Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu gave them a lead in the 11th minute that was quickly cancelled out by Jonathan Mokonzi's 13th-minute equaliser.
Strikes by midfielder Jamie Webber (40th) and DR Congolese defender Tresor Yamba (54th) restored the advantage to United, who travel to meet St Eloi again in the second leg at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa on October 1.
SuperSport, Sekhukhune take strong positions in Confed ties
Image: Baagedi Setlhora/BackpagePix
Gaborone United grabbed a last-gasp equaliser and share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in their opening, home leg of their Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary stage tie on Saturday night.
SuperSport's 21-year-old, promoted attacker Keenan Bezuidenhout gave them a 48th-minute lead just after coming on as a substitute at the break. Gaborone's Sheikh Sesay equalised in the eighth minute of added time for the Botswana club at the National Stadium in Gaborone.
The result gives Matsatsantsa an advantage from the crucial away goal going back to their home leg at Dobsonville Stadium on September 29.
Sundowns trump Burundian minnows to virtually book place in Champions League group stages
Bezuidenhout will take confidence from his first goal for the club having made three substitutes' appearances in league and cup games since his promotion at the start of the season.
Also on Saturday night Sekhukhune United established a healthy lead, though did concede an away goal, with their 3-1 win against FC St Eloi Lupopo of Democratic Republic of Congo at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sekuhukhune's Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu gave them a lead in the 11th minute that was quickly cancelled out by Jonathan Mokonzi's 13th-minute equaliser.
Strikes by midfielder Jamie Webber (40th) and DR Congolese defender Tresor Yamba (54th) restored the advantage to United, who travel to meet St Eloi again in the second leg at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa on October 1.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos