Mixed fortunes for Eastern Cape on day one of interprovincial in EL
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Eastern Province got their SA Premier Interprovincial campaign off to a good start narrowly edging Ekuhuleni in the A Section while Border endured a close defeat against KwaZulu-Natal in the B Section on the opening day at East London Golf Course on Monday.
The results of day one were:
A Section
Western Province 10 Free State 2
Foursomes (WP first): Lee and Le Roux beat Pieterse and Cronje 5/4; Brugman and Taberer beat Griessel and Stone 5/4; Georgiou and Cooper halved with Heyman and Kemp; Van der Merwe and Ochse beat Weigelt and Xaba 3/2
Singles: Philip Taberer beat Charles Pieterse 2/1; Shaun le Roux lost to Pieter Cronje 5/4; Jack Brugman halved with Jano Stone; Karl Ochse beat Gary Kemp 2/1; Jungwi Lee beat Christiaan Heyman 1Up; Andrew Georgiou beat Stefan Griessel 1Up; Matthew Cooper beat Mojalefa Xaba 4/3; Altin van der Merwe beat Albert Weigelt 7/5
Central Gauteng 7 North West 5
Foursomes (Central Gauteng first): Deltel and Sakota beat Van der Merwe and Weber 2/1; Labuschagne and Wykes beat Louwrens and Anderson 3/2; Paxton and De Lange lost to De Klerk and Inglis 1Down; Du Plooy and Emanuel lost to Wessels and Goldhill 3/2
Singles: Grant Labuschagne lost to Nicolaas Weber 7/5; Filip Sakota beat Jaco Anderson 3/1; Kayle Wykes halved with Wessel Louwrens; Jaden Deltel beat Jeff Inglis 4/3; Gustav de Lange halved with Janko van der Merwe; Sean Paxton beat Oliver Goldhill 4/3; Rees Martin Emanuel beat Nash de Klerk 5/4; Simon du Plooy lost to Jordan Wessels 1Down
Eastern Province 6½ Ekurhuleni 5½
Foursomes (EP first): Germshuys and Adam beat Venter and Mkhize 3/2; Van Vuuren and Zietsman lost to Wilsenach and Lange 2/1; Tibshraeny and van der Watt beat Blomerus and Willis-Schoeman 2/1; Ludick and Mantshiyo lost to Burnand and Raper 2/1
Singles: Dillon Germshuys beat Nicko Venter 2/1; Andile Adam lost to Khanya Mkhize 1Down; Francois van Vuuren lost to Jonathan Wilsenach 2/1; Pieter Zietsman beat Marno Lange 1Up; Tiaan Tibshraeny beat Luke Willis-Schoeman 6/5; Lumkile Mantshiyo beat John-William Blomerus 2Up; Johndre Ludick halved with Christy Raper; Jean Pierre van der Watt lost to Jordan Burnand 2/1
A Seciton log
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Western Province (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 10)
2 Central Gauteng (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 7)
3 Eastern Province (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 6.5)
4 Ekurhuleni (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5.5)
5 North West (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5)
6 Free State (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2)
Image: GOLFRSA
B Section
Gauteng North 11½ Mpumalanga ½
Foursomes (Gauteng North first): Rossouw and Van der Merwe beat Howard and Dube 2/1; Van Den Berg and Naidoo beat Van Dyk and Pieterse 5/4; Crosbie and De Abreu beat Strydom and Olivier 4/3; Leonard and De Flamingh beat Elliott and Mare 3/2
Singles: Christopher van der Merwe beat Thabo Dube 4/2; Tertius Van Den Berg beat Derrick Howard 2/1; Nishalin Naidoo beat Justin van Dyk 5/4; Matthew Rossouw beat Alex Pieterse 4/3; Tobias De Flamingh beat Devon Strydom 2/1; Fabrizio de Abreu beat Corne Olivier 4/3; Keagan Crosbie beat Ivan Mare 5/4; Tristan Leonard halved with Jarryd Elliott
KwaZulu-Natal 7 Border 5
Foursomes (KZN first): Truter and Broomhead beat Pillay and Pillay 5/4; Gilliver and Olivier lost to Du Plessis and Coetzee 1Down; Kistensamy and Cryer lost to Koekemoer and Moore 2Down; Arthur and van der Berg beat Weber and Van der Bergh 1Up
Singles: Grant Olivier halved with Sean Coetzee; Jason Broomhead beat Sunil Pillay 2/1; Luke Truter beat Udesh Pillay 4/3; Kyle Kistensamy lost to Johan Du Plessis 2Down; Cade Cryer beat Luke Moore 2Up; Jason W Gilliver halved with Kyle van der Bergh; Ruben van der Berg beat Ryan Koekemoer 5/4; Astin Wade Arthur lost to Benjamin Weber 5/3
Boland 5 Southern Cape 7
Foursomes (Boland first): Jooste and Brits lost to Steinhobel and Williams 2/1; Rabie and Keffers halved with Barnard and Marais; van Schoor and Pieters halved with Osner and Coetzee; Kayne and Rossouw beat Verster and Bossenger 2Up
Singles: Danie Jooste beat Ivan Williams 2/1; Jere Brits beat Ulrich Steinhobel 2/1; Angelo Keffers lost to Joshua Marais 3/2; Anton Pieters lost to Ian Barnard 4/3; John Rabie beat Pieter Coetzee 3/2; Ryk van Schoor lost to Damian Osner 5/3; Pieter Rossouw lost to Wendell Bossenger 5/4; Dylan Kayne lost to Ivan Verster 1Down
B Section log
Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Gauteng North (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 11.5)
2 KwaZulu-Natal (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 7)
2 Southern Cape (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 7)
4 Boland (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5)
4 Border (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5)
6 Mpumalanga (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0.5)
