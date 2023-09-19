WATCH | Assist and red card for Lyle Foster as Burnley get first EPL draw

Lyle Foster provided the assist for Burnley’s goal then saw himself red-carded in a VAR decision after also having a goal overruled by the TV officials as the Clarets registered their first draw in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck an equaliser for Forest in the 61st-minute to deny promoted Burnley what would have been a welcome three points at the City Ground in Nottingham.

It has been a tough start for the Clarets back in the top-flight with three defeats going into Monday night’s game. But the point gained saw them at least move off bottom place, which is now occupied by Luton Town with four defeats from four.