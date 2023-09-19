Galthie calls back France’s big guns for game against Namibia

France coach Fabien Galthie recalled his premium players for their third pool A match against Namibia as Les Bleus look to pick up momentum after a see-saw start to their World Cup campaign on Tuesday.

France started in inspired fashion with a 27-13 victory against New Zealand but the reserve side was largely disappointing as they beat Uruguay 27-12 six days later, leaving assistant coach Laurent Labit saying the team had done 'too little' so far.

A few tweaks were made from the team who played against the All Blacks, with loosehead prop Cyril Baille returning from injury to boost the French pack with Galthie insisting being able to adjust to circumstances was key to a successful tournament.

“We build our line-up on a weekly basis, there is no long-term plan in that area,” Galthie said.

“We can talk about [Charles] Darwin. His theory is that it is the strongest or the smartest who prevail, but those who can adjust and adapt.”