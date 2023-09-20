×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Hard-hitting Botha relishes opportunity with Iinyathi

New signing enjoying Border set-up after playing in England and Australia

Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 20 September 2023

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s new signing and hard-hitting top order batter Eben Botha is relishing playing in South Africa again after short stints playing club cricket in England and Australia...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV