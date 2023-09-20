×

Sport

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch agree to deal for Mthethwa move: source

By Sithembiso Dindi and Marc Strydom - 20 September 2023
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC attempts to block a shot from Mduduzi Mdantsane of Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash at Athlone Stadium on August 30.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to a deal for highly rated midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to join Amakhosi, a source at the Cape club has said.

The much-speculated deal will see 29-year-old Mthethwa move to Chiefs on a three-year deal, said the source, who did not want to be named.

The source said Stellenbosch were reluctant to sell the player but that Mthethwa urged the club to let him go as the move to a big-three team is a major career opportunity for him.

They said Mthethwa has already left the Stellenbosch camp and is bound for Naturena.

Reports indicated that Stellenbosch rejected an offer from Chiefs earlier this week but relented when Amakhosi came back with a bigger bid.

Mthethwa was benched in Stellies’ 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Moroka Swallows at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday night, coming on for Sihle Nduli at the break.

Speculation was this might have been because closure of a deal with Chiefs was impending. However, the source said the player was being rested by coach Steve Barker for the Cape side’s league clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs are looking to bolster their central midfield and overall quality and depth in their squad after a mixed start to the season under new head coach Molefi Ntseki.

Stellenbosch media head Liam Bekker could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing. Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa also could not be reached.

