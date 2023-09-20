Spain’s women players to end boycott after federation commits to change

Spain's World Cup-winning squad agreed to end their boycott of the national team early on Wednesday after the country's football federation (RFEF) said it would make “immediate and profound changes” to its structure.

The decision was reached around 5am Spanish time after more than seven hours of meetings at a hotel in Oliva, an hour from Valencia, involving the players, RFEF officials, the National Sports Council (CSD) and the women's players' union Futpro.

The players had said they would not represent Spain until there were further changes at the federation, deepening a crisis that started after former (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup presentation ceremony.