Border, EP pull off two more SA Premier Interprovincial wins in EL
Image: THEO JEPTHA
The results of day four in the SA Premier Interprovincial Tournament at East London Golf Club on Thursday were:
A-SECTION
Western Province 5 Eastern Province 7
(Players from Western Province are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Lee / le Roux halved with Germshuys / Adam; Brugman / Taberer beat van Vuuren / Zietsman 1Up; Georgiou / Cooper beat Tibshraeny / van der Watt 2 & 1; van der Merwe / Ochse lost to Ludick / Mantshiyo 3 & 2
Singles: Philip Taberer lost to Francois van Vuuren 2Down; Shaun le Roux beat Andile Adam 4 & 3; Jack Brugman lost to Jean Pierre van der Watt 1Down; Andrew Georgiou lost to Tiaan Tibshraeny 2 & 1; Karl Ochse lost to Lumkile Mantshiyo 1Down; Jungwi Lee halved with Dillon Germshuys; Matthew Cooper lost to Johndre Ludick 1Down; Altin van der Merwe beat Pieter Zietsman 4 & 2
North West 6.5 Free State 5.5
(Players from North West are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Louwrens / Anderson lost to Xaba / Cronje 2 & 1; de Klerk / Inglis beat Griessel / Stone 2Up; Wessels / Goldhill halved with Heyman / Kemp; van der Merwe / Weber beat Weigelt / Pieterse 2 & 1
Singles: Jeff Inglis beat Mojalefa Xaba 1Up; Jaco Anderson lost to Pieter Cronje 1Down; Janko van der Merwe lost to Jano Stone 1Down; Nash de Klerk beat Christiaan Heyman 4 & 3; Oliver Goldhill lost to Gary Kemp 5 & 3; Jordan Wessels lost to Stefan Griessel 2Down; Nicolaas Weber beat Albert Weigelt 3 & 2; Wessel Louwrens beat Charles Pieterse 6 & 4
Image: GolfRSA
Central Gauteng 8 Ekurhuleni 4
(Players from Central Gauteng are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Labuschagne / Wykes beat Venter / Mkhize 2 & 1; Deltel / Sakota beat Blomerus / Willis-Schoeman 1Up; Paxton / de Lange lost to Wilsenach / Lange 3 & 1; du Plooy / Emanuel beat Burnand / Raper 2 & 1
Singles: Grant Labuschagne halved with Nicko Venter; Kayle Wykes beat Khanya Mkhize 3 & 2; Filip Sakota lost to Luke Willis-Schoeman 1Down; Jaden Deltel lost to John-William Blomerus 2 & 1; Gustav de Lange beat Jonathan Wilsenach 7 & 5; Sean Paxton beat Marno Lange 2 & 1; Rees Martin Emanuel beat Christy Raper 1Up; Simon du Plooy halved with Jordan Burnand
A-SECTION LOG
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Central Gauteng (4, 4, 0, 0, 8, 28.5)
2 Western Province (4, 3, 0, 1, 6, 30)
3 Eastern Province (4, 3, 0, 1, 6, 25.5)
4 North West (4, 1, 0, 3, 2, 22)
5 Ekurhuleni (4, 1, 0, 3, 2, 20)
6 Free State (4, 0, 0, 4, 0, 18)
B-SECTION
Gauteng North 9.5 Boland 2.5
(Players from Gauteng North are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Rossouw / van der Merwe beat van Schoor / Pieters 1Up; Van Den Berg / Naidoo beat Jooste / Brits 4 & 3; Crosbie / de Abreu beat Rabie / Keffers 5 & 3; Leonard / De Flamingh halved with Kayne / Rossouw
Singles: Tertius Van Den Berg lost to Anton Pieters 3 & 2; Tobias De Flamingh beat Angelo Keffers 6 & 4; Nishalin Naidoo lost to Ryk van Schoor 1Down; Matthew Rossouw beat Jere Brits 1Up; Fabrizio de Abreu beat Danie Jooste 2 & 1; Keagan Crosbie beat Pieter Rossouw 4 & 3; Christopher van der Merwe beat John Rabie 3 & 1; Tristan Leonard beat Dylan Kayne 3 & 1
Border 7 Mpumalanga 5
(Players from Border are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Pillay / Pillay beat Howard / Dube 4 & 3; Du Plessis / Coetzee lost to Strydom / Olivier 1Down; Koekemoer / Moore beat van Dyk / Pieterse 5 & 4; Weber / van der Bergh beat Elliott / Mare 4 & 3
Singles: Sean Coetzee beat Derrick Howard 2Up; Sunil Pillay lost to Thabo Dube 4 & 3; Udesh Pillay lost to Corne Olivier 5 & 3; Johan Du Plessis lost to Devon Strydom 3 & 2; Ryan Koekemoer halved with Alex Pieterse; Luke Moore beat Justin van Dyk 7 & 6; Kyle van der Bergh halved with Ivan Mare; Benjamin Weber beat Jarryd Elliott 3 & 2
KwaZulu-Natal 3.5 Southern Cape 8.5
(Players from KwaZulu-Natal are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Truter / Broomhead beat Steinhobel / Williams 2 & 1; Gilliver / Olivier halved with Barnard / Marais; Kistensamy / Cryer lost to Osner / Coetzee 5 & 3; Arthur / van der Berg lost to Verster / Bossenger 3 & 2
Singles: Grant Olivier lost to Ivan Williams 1Down; Kyle Kistensamy lost to Ulrich Steinhobel 1Down; Jason Broomhead lost to Joshua Marais 4 & 3; Luke Truter halved with Ian Barnard; Cade Cryer beat Pieter Coetzee 2 & 1; Jason W Gilliver halved with Damian Osner; Ruben van der Berg lost to Wendell Bossenger 2 & 1; Astin Wade Arthur lost to Ivan Verster 2 & 1
B-SECTION LOG
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Southern Cape (4, 4, 0, 0, 8, 35)
2 KwaZulu-Natal (4, 3, 0, 1, 6, 28)
3 Border (4, 3, 0, 1, 6, 26.5)
4 Gauteng North (4, 2, 0, 2, 4, 30)
5 Boland (4, 0, 0, 4, 0, 16)
6 Mpumalanga (4, 0, 0, 4, 0, 8.5)
