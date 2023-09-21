Mthethwa ‘will bring stability’, says Ntseki as Chiefs confirm signing
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has welcomed Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the club after Amakhosi signed the 29-year-old from Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, saying the utility player” will bring stability”.
Ntseki had a torrid evening on Wednesday as Chiefs slipped to a 1-0 defeat against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, after which the club's supporters showed their disgruntlement at the mixed results under the new head coach by throwing missiles at him.
The coach, though, at least had the news of the signing of Mthethwa on a three-year deal as some consolation as Ntseki aims to beef up his muscle in midfield or defence and overall squad depth.
“He will bring stability, he is a quality player and good quality players always come into the team to add value,” Ntseki said in his post-match press conference.
Welcome to Amakhosi, Nyambose!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 21, 2023
“We warmly welcome Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the team. We know he’s a good player with great experience under his belt,” – Kaizer Jrhttps://t.co/BSbN6PKBdj#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/kiZDhxVS6p
Chiefs confirmed the news broken by various websites on Wednesday of Mthethwa's arrival at Naturena on Tuesday morning.
“We warmly welcome Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the team,” sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said.
“We know he’s a good player with great experience under his belt. We believe he will hit the ground running and contribute straight away, knowing fully well what is expected of every player that dons the gold and black jersey of Amakhosi. We look forward to many great performances in the coming seasons.
“We would like, once again, to thank Stellenbosch for their professionalism during our negotiations and we look forward to the continuation of our working well together.”
It doesn’t get any easier for Amakhosi as they make the short trip to Pretoria to take meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. The first leg ended 1-1.