Sundowns break Chiefs’ record, cruise past Pirates, and perhaps to the title

Bucs had a chance to find an equaliser on the hour mark but Zakhele Lepasa, who saw little of the ball, shot over the bar when he had plenty of time control and pick a spot.

The match was not short of flaring tempers from both sides. It was on such an occasion when Pirates' bench didn't agree with referee Masixole Bambiso's decisions that assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi found himself red-carded.

The decision by Bucs coach Jose Riveiro to bring on Deon Hotto for Mofokeng after the break seem to galvanise Pirates. But it was the same time that Sundowns started to consolidate and manage their lead.

The loss is a big setback for the Buccaneers, who came into this match having already given away five points by losing one game and drawing another in their opening four matches.

After dropping eight points in five games Pirates' chances of chasing the league title now look dented.