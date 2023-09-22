Kodwa vows to act as South Africa is declared non-compliant by WADA

South Africa has been declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
The international body's executive committee on Friday accepted recommendations from its compliance review committee “to assert” South Africa and Bermuda as non-compliant.
“The noncompliance is due to a failure to appropriately implement the code into their legal systems,” WADA said.
“These signatories have 21 days after the date of receipt of the formal notice of noncompliance to dispute WADA’s assertion of noncompliance, as well as the consequences and/or the reinstatement conditions proposed by the agency.”
WADA had previously warned the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) that consequences of noncompliance could include not being able to bid for international sports events and also preventing the flying of the South African flag at international sporting events.
It's not immediately clear if this will affect the flying of the South African flag at the rugby and cricket world cups.
Sport minister Zizi Kodwa said he spoke to WADA president Witold Bańka on Thursday night and had requested to meet him urgently.
“South Africa is committed to anti-doping in sport. SAIDS has done much work to meet the evolving dynamics of compliance in global sport and matters of anti-doping, anti-corruption, governance reforms, child safeguarding and data protection.
“The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will continue to expend all efforts to get the amendment bill adopted expeditiously.”
He added that the noncompliance finding was disappointing because the government had been working with WADA on a draft of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport Amendment Bill.
“We have worked tirelessly to amend legislation as recommended by WADA,” he said in a statement.
The initial SAIDS Act was passed before WADA came into existence.
“There has also been input by WADA in working with us to draft the ... bill, which will now be taken through the South African constitutional process of finalising a bill ...
“I would like to reassure athletes, sports federations and the sports public that the noncompliance finding will not affect drug testing in South African sport. SAIDS will continue to deliver services that protect clean sport in South Africa.”
Kodwa said the process of promulgating legislation was thorough and comprehensive.
“Any legislation, including amendments, must meet the muster of the South African constitution and cannot contradict or nullify any existing laws.”
Kodwa vows to act as South Africa is declared non-compliant by WADA
