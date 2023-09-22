Motorcycle enthusiasts in for treat at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Lovers of two-wheeled circuit racing are in for a bumper weekend of action this Heritage Day long weekend when the Motorcycle Racing Series SA makes its annual visit to the fast, twisty confines of the 2.48km Aldo Scribante Raceway.
Billed as the series that is “for the riders, by the riders”, its goal is to put the fun back into competitive racing by keeping it simple using minimal rules, while still racing in a safe environment and it welcomes riders across all skill levels, size and type of motorcycle or preference of tyres.
Furthermore, riders do not have signed up to any club or association to race in this series, but do need to have a valid Motorsport SA licence as well as medical aid that covers racing or have taken out Motorsport SA insurance cover.
The classes that they cater for start at Sub 500s for bikes under 500cc or below, Masters for any super sport or superbike riders aged 45 years or older, Botts and V4s for any V4, V-Twin and parallel twin engine motorcycles, Open Super Bikes for all novice & track day riders, Unlimited Super SBK for regional level and superbike riders, Super 1000s SBK for national level competitors and Super 600 SBK for national level competitors.
A host of Algoa Motorsport Club members have jumped at the opportunity to join in the action and pit their skills against the top riders from around the country.
Oliver McKay on his Bruno’s Panelbeaters-sponsored Honda CBR 600 will be one of the young guns to watch in the Open Superbike class as he gets his season back on track after his big accident earlier in the season where he destroyed his Yamaha R6.
He will be joined by seasoned campaigner Bradley Rehse on his Steel Pipes for Africa-backed Yamaha R6 in a star-studded line-up along with East London rider Gerrie Havenga, who is also on a Yamaha R6.
Following up on his brilliant performance at Scribante last weekend, Keana Strode from Knysna on his Strode Racing Kawasaki ZX6 continues to impress with his speed and race craft and will be taking part in the Super 600 Superbike class.
After his emotional retirement from competitive racing earlier this year, Bert Jonker has grabbed the opportunity to have a final swansong and to be able to race alongside his son Mornay on their matching BMW Motorrad/World of Carbon-sponsored BMW S1000RRs.
Joining them in their BMW team is one of the fastest ladies on two wheels, Nicole van Aswegen who will be riding in the Super 1000 SBK class against the likes of multiple superbike champion Clinton Seller on a Honda CBR 1000RR as well as her fiancé Damian Purificati, who is also on a BMW.
Added to the mix of local riders are Bright’s Motorsport/Fuchs Lubricants entrants Ronnie Doyle on a KTM 390 and fast-rising superstar 15-year-old Framesby scholar Dylan Grobler on a Honda CBR 150.
Grobler continues to obliterate lap records as he dominates the local CBR 150 scene and he will be watched with great interest as he pits his skills against the bigger bikes in the Sub 500 class.
Qualifying on both Saturday and Sunday starts at 9.40am and racing gets under way at 11.20am.
Tickets are available at the gate at R100 per person per day.
Upcoming events:
September 23-24: MRSSA Motorcycle Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
September 25: Heritage Day Porsche Club Booking
September 29: Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip; EP Veteran Car Club — Classic Japanese Vehicle display
September 30: ARC Regional Championship — Triple L Plant Paardepoort Rally; Regional Karting at Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club; Border Motorsport Club Regional race day at East London Grand Prix Circuit
For more information follow Motor Mouth on Facebook.
HeraldLIVE
Motorcycle enthusiasts in for treat at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukard
Lovers of two-wheeled circuit racing are in for a bumper weekend of action this Heritage Day long weekend when the Motorcycle Racing Series SA makes its annual visit to the fast, twisty confines of the 2.48km Aldo Scribante Raceway.
Billed as the series that is “for the riders, by the riders”, its goal is to put the fun back into competitive racing by keeping it simple using minimal rules, while still racing in a safe environment and it welcomes riders across all skill levels, size and type of motorcycle or preference of tyres.
Furthermore, riders do not have signed up to any club or association to race in this series, but do need to have a valid Motorsport SA licence as well as medical aid that covers racing or have taken out Motorsport SA insurance cover.
The classes that they cater for start at Sub 500s for bikes under 500cc or below, Masters for any super sport or superbike riders aged 45 years or older, Botts and V4s for any V4, V-Twin and parallel twin engine motorcycles, Open Super Bikes for all novice & track day riders, Unlimited Super SBK for regional level and superbike riders, Super 1000s SBK for national level competitors and Super 600 SBK for national level competitors.
A host of Algoa Motorsport Club members have jumped at the opportunity to join in the action and pit their skills against the top riders from around the country.
Oliver McKay on his Bruno’s Panelbeaters-sponsored Honda CBR 600 will be one of the young guns to watch in the Open Superbike class as he gets his season back on track after his big accident earlier in the season where he destroyed his Yamaha R6.
He will be joined by seasoned campaigner Bradley Rehse on his Steel Pipes for Africa-backed Yamaha R6 in a star-studded line-up along with East London rider Gerrie Havenga, who is also on a Yamaha R6.
Following up on his brilliant performance at Scribante last weekend, Keana Strode from Knysna on his Strode Racing Kawasaki ZX6 continues to impress with his speed and race craft and will be taking part in the Super 600 Superbike class.
After his emotional retirement from competitive racing earlier this year, Bert Jonker has grabbed the opportunity to have a final swansong and to be able to race alongside his son Mornay on their matching BMW Motorrad/World of Carbon-sponsored BMW S1000RRs.
Joining them in their BMW team is one of the fastest ladies on two wheels, Nicole van Aswegen who will be riding in the Super 1000 SBK class against the likes of multiple superbike champion Clinton Seller on a Honda CBR 1000RR as well as her fiancé Damian Purificati, who is also on a BMW.
Added to the mix of local riders are Bright’s Motorsport/Fuchs Lubricants entrants Ronnie Doyle on a KTM 390 and fast-rising superstar 15-year-old Framesby scholar Dylan Grobler on a Honda CBR 150.
Grobler continues to obliterate lap records as he dominates the local CBR 150 scene and he will be watched with great interest as he pits his skills against the bigger bikes in the Sub 500 class.
Qualifying on both Saturday and Sunday starts at 9.40am and racing gets under way at 11.20am.
Tickets are available at the gate at R100 per person per day.
Upcoming events:
September 23-24: MRSSA Motorcycle Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
September 25: Heritage Day Porsche Club Booking
September 29: Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Drag Strip; EP Veteran Car Club — Classic Japanese Vehicle display
September 30: ARC Regional Championship — Triple L Plant Paardepoort Rally; Regional Karting at Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club; Border Motorsport Club Regional race day at East London Grand Prix Circuit
For more information follow Motor Mouth on Facebook.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos