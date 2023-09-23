The coach was recently criticised for his comments about why he didn’t select Chiefs players before he called up Mmodi as a last-minute replacement for Themba Zwane in the previous camp.
No place for Maswanganyi in Bafana coach's preliminary squad for Eswatini, Ivory Coast friendlies
Sports Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.
South Africa are set to play Eswatini at home on Friday, October 13 before travelling to West Africa to face Ivory Coast on Tuesday, October 17.
The matches will be preparation for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers scheduled to take place in November and the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in January.
The continental showpiece will be hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.
Broos’ 36-man preliminary squad has more Kaizer Chiefs players with the likes of Mduduzi Mdantsane, Pule Mmodi, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who recently signed from Stellenbosch FC and is yet to play for Amakhosi, and defender Given Msimango.
The coach was recently criticised for his comments about why he didn’t select Chiefs players before he called up Mmodi as a last-minute replacement for Themba Zwane in the previous camp.
There was still no space for Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi who has been one of the finer players to watch this season.
However, the squad will be trimmed to 23 players in the coming days.
“The team will report for camp in Johannesburg on October 8 and after hosting Eswatini on October 13, Broos and his charges will travel to Abidjan on a direct flight from Johannesburg on the following day. They will return to South Africa on October 18,” Safa said in a statement.
The venue for the international friendly against Eswatini is yet to be confirmed.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine.
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Maseko, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Given Msimango, Innocent Maela, Ime Okon, Thapelo Morena, Khuliso Mudau, Tapelo Xoki.
Midfielders: Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Margeman, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphephelo Sithole, Mlungisi Mbunjane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Luke Le Roux.
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela, Pule Mmodi, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba, Monnapule Saleng, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Khanyisa Mayo, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Themba Zwane.
