Veteran Nxoshe vows to regain SA flyweight title
The blueprint Phumelela Cafu used to beat Jackson Chauke will help Thembelani Nxoshe when the pair clash for the SA flyweight title at the East London International Convention Centre on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.