South African football referees continue to bear the brunt of the country’s lack of video assistant referee (VAR) implementation seven years after most leagues around the world started using the system for improved oversight during games.
This week, referee Luxolo Badi was criticised for not awarding a penalty to Kaizer Chiefs during the tense MTN8 semifinal second leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.
Sundowns won the second leg 2-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium and 3-2 on aggregate to book a place in the final against Orlando Pirates next weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
In the dying minutes of the game, Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane was kicked from behind by Thapelo Maseko of Sundowns in the box, but Badi did not award a penalty despite the being close to the incident.
‘Referees are also human, Safa must introduce VAR’ — Mbalula joins call for implementation of technology
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula joined the call for VAR implementation to assist referees when deciding on penalties and offsides as the debate about Badi continued to dominate social media platforms.
“Safa must introduce referee technology support capacity called VAR. Referees are also human,” Mbalula said.
Sport was about fair play.
Other people on social media decried that many football teams suffered from referee mistakes, but when these were to the detriment of Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates they were taken seriously by Safa.
In July, Safa announced the association was making headway in implementation of the system after writing to the world football governing body Fifa about its plans.
“We sent a letter to Fifa about our intention to implement the VAR process and the world football governing body has confirmed receipt of the letter and will most likely respond to our correspondence any time from now. They will give us direction on the way forward,” Safa said at the time.
