Caf confirms prize money for AFL amid PSL's pushback over Sundowns' participation

The third-place finishers will take home $1,7m while the side that finishes fourth will go home with a prize money of $1m.

“The AFL is a Caf competition established in partnership with Fifa. One of the main objectives for forming the AFL is to ensure that the quality of African Club football is globally competitive, and that African football clubs are commercially viable,” reads the statement.

“The AFL will also contribute to the development and growth of youth football talent on the African continent. Caf’s intention is that all the 54 Caf member associations including the countries that may not have football clubs in the AFL should benefit and receive financial contributions from the commercial viability and success of the AFL.”

There are unconfirmed reports that Sundowns’ participation in the tournament hangs in a balance after PSL’s board of governors (BoG) allegedly voted against the club’s involvement.

It is believed that lack of communication from the organisers to the PSL is one of the thorny issues as the PSL will need to significantly alter the already congested fixtures for Sundowns to be able to participate in the AFL.

The PSL is yet to provide a say on the matter, but it is believed that the PSL BoG met on Thursday where they voted against Sundowns' participation in the AFL.

TimesLIVE has asked for a say from PSL, and the story will be updated as soon as it has been made available.