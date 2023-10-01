This was South Africa’s first world half-marathon championship medal since 1999, when Hendrick Ramaala finished second in the men’s race.
SA trio clinch team bronze at world half-marathon champs
Image: Werner Hills
South Africa’s men scored a bronze medal at the World Athletics road-running championships in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday, finishing third as a team in the half-marathon.
Thabang Mosiako was the first South African home, ending sixth in a 59min 52sec personal best. Kenyans took the first three places, topped by Sabastian Kimaru Sawe in a 59:10 championship record.
Veteran Stephen Mokoka was 11th in 1:00:29 and Precious Mashele 19th in 1:01:13.
Their combined time of 3:01:17 secured them the team bronze behind Kenya (2:57:43) and Ethiopia (2:59:54) and ahead of France (3:02:40).
This was South Africa’s first world half-marathon championship medal since 1999, when Hendrick Ramaala finished second in the men’s race.
The women’s trio ended fourth in the team competition by a narrow 11 seconds.
Cacisile Sosibo ended 10th in a 1:09:31 personal best, Glenrose Xaba 12th in 1:09.47 and Cian Oldknow 15th in a 1:10:08 best.
Their efforts totalled 3:29:26 to finish behind Kenya (3:22:25), Ethiopia (3:27:55) and Britain (3:29:15).
In the mile Ryan Mphahlele ended sixth in a 3:57:35 best, with American Hobbs Kessler winning in a 3:56:13 world record.
