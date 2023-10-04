×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Gutsy Nxoshe vows to return stronger after Chauke loss

Mdantsane veteran still has eye on winning belt again

Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 04 October 2023

Thembelani Nxoshe might have fallen short in his quest to regain the SA flyweight title after he lost to Jackson Chauke but he has not given up on winning the belt again...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze