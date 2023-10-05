×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

XP punching above weight with blockbuster shows

Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 05 October 2023

Xaba Promotions have vowed to stage more big international tournaments before the end of the year to add to their impressive record after organising yet another blockbuster show at East London’s Orient Theatre last weekend...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...