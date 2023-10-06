Boks star centre Lukhanyo Am opens up on the frustration of being on World Cup standby

“Being on standby you have to be loaded all the time. You have to follow what is happening. When you get pulled up be ready. Mentally always be there. I was working on my fitness at the Sharks. I'm really excited and happy to be part of the group again.”
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
He may be the coolest, most unflappable player you could possibly lay eyes on but even Lukhanyo Am admits being on Rugby World Cup standby was a little weird, if not awkward.
He reunited with his teammates this week but not before feeling distant, frustrated and alone.
“It is like something that you love has been taken away from you,” he said about being injured and losing his place in the squad on the cusp of the RWC squad announcement.
He concedes the mind then needs to be finessed and probably requires more attention than the broken body.
“Injuries are frustrating for every one in the game. It is more the mental side of things. It cuts really deep and it can be really lonely at times.
“I think the support that you need is mostly on the mental side. There is a professional medical team that takes care of injuries but the mental side is the most important,” Am said.
What made his return a little awkward was that it was made possible by the facial fracture suffered by long time brother in arms Makazole Mapimpi.
“It is a frustrating feeling,” sighed Am.
“Being on standby you might come in through a possible injury, it is almost something that you don't want because you know how that feeling is. It is the nature of the game. Injuries happen. You grieve and make peace with it.
“Rugby is a collision sport. You don't beat yourself up about it.”
Such is the speed at which the rugby caravan travels, there is no time to dwell ... or linger.
“Being on standby you have to be loaded all the time. You have to follow what is happening. When you get pulled up be ready. Mentally always be there. I was working on my fitness at the Sharks. I'm really excited and happy to be part of the group again.”
Am has hit the deck running this week, so much so some in the Bok coaching group says it's like he was never gone.
He was welcomed like a long lost brother by captain Siya Kolisi.
It was a spontaneous outpouring of joy, and perhaps relief.
“We spend a lot of time together in camps, in build-ups to games and it is just part of our life. Being away from it, you miss it. Being back is just amazing.”
The Boks now again have the genius of Am at their disposal.
He is unlikely to be roped straight back into the match- day 23, but should he get the chance, he'll be ready.
He was injured against Argentina in the Boks' first RWC warm-up game in the first week of August.
It would be a tall order to expect a player, even one with the beguiling gifts of Am, to return to the team in a RWC knock-out game.
Besides, the man who has deputised for him has done a sterling job.
“I worked really hard in terms of running and getting my fitness back up. Training at high intensity and high game demands. Training will never be the same as a game but I'm really confident if it happened that I'd be able to match up.”
Whether Am will be required at all in this RWC will be decided on Saturday night when Ireland and Scotland drop the curtain on Pool B at Stade de France.
Scotland have to win by 21 points and Ireland have to score four tries to deny the Boks passage to the quarterfinals.
