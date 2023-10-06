×

Rain has final say in opening T20 at Buffalo Park

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 06 October 2023
A pitch inspection ahead of the abandoned 1st Women's T20I match between South Africa and New Zealand at Buffalo Park on October 6, 2023 in East London
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

 

The opening T20 international between Proteas Women and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday.

The signs were threatening from early morning and afternoon ahead of the scheduled 6pm start.

Umpires Kerrin Klaaste, Siphelele Gasa and reserve umpire Lauren Agenbag performed numerous inspections throughout but there was never a realistic chance of playing and the game was called off at 6.30pm.

The Proteas Women are coming off a 2-1 ODI series win over the White Ferns and are aiming to clinch the five-match T20 internationals series as well. 

The sides meet again at the same venue for the second T20 on Sunday (2pm).

 

