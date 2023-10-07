Early Olympics preparation key for Adams

The car is a bonus for having won the Eastern Cape department’s Sports Star award.
With just under a year to go until the biggest occasion of his career, SA sprint sensation Luxolo Adams believes early preparation will be key to him enjoying a successful Olympics debut in 2024 in Paris.
The 27-year-old Burgersdop-born athlete took the world by storm and qualified for the Olympics after he ran a personal best of 19.82 sec to win the Paris Diamond League 200m title, defeating reigning Olympic champion Andre de Grasse, and recording the second fastest time in SA history.
After his headline-grabbing Diamond League victory in June 2022, Adams missed out on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a groin injury.
Despite that, in 2023 Adams has been a force to be reckoned with in the 100m and 200m on the world athletics circuit, which he credits to his mental fitness.
With the disappointment at missing out on his Commonwealth debut and crashing out in the semifinals at the recent World Athletics Championships in Budapest, he will have to be mentally and physically prepared for Paris.
He believes to repeat his 2022 form in the upcoming Olympics, his team will have to start preparing early to accommodate his busy 2024 track season.
“We are still in the off-season, but will return to the circuit and start training on October 15 because next year is going to be a long season.
“We want to have early preparations so that we take it easy close to the Olympics,” Adams said when given the keys to a VW Polo, sponsored by Joma Sports, during an official handover at NTT Volkswagen in Beacon Bay on Wednesday.
Eastern Cape sports MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe and other dignitaries attended the event.
The car is a bonus for having won the Eastern Cape department’s Sports Star award.
Adams managed to edge Proteas women’s all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and para-athlete Jaco “Bullet” Smit to the biggest prize, while he beat sensational amateur boxer Simnikiwe Bongco and gymnast Matthew Bosch for the Sportsman of the Year title as well.
While speaking to the media, Kontsiwe touched on the importance of sports academies in the province.
Adams came through the Eastern Cape Academy of Sports.
“It is important for the academy to take young athletes up to be champions.
“Luxolo grew up here in the Eastern Cape and was taken through the academy.
“He is where he is with the coaching skills that he received from the academy.
“We hope he can pull others [young athletes] through so they reach the high level he is at,” she said.
