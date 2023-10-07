Joburg see off determined Mangaung to defend Spar National Champs title

“We knew that if we can make that scoreboard quite big, they will have to come strong and maybe force the coach’s hand in making some changes.
Johannesburg were forced to put in their best performance to see off a determined Mangaung side in defence of their Spar Netball National Championship title in Rustenburg.
The back-to-back champions claimed a 46-40 victory in the final played in scorching heat at the Hoërskool Rustenburg on Saturday.
The final was expected to be an exciting duel between the two teams that have been at their best for the duration of the tournament.
That’s because when the two teams met in the round-robin format, their clash ended in a draw.
And they didn’t disappoint as the match was closely contested and looked like it could go either way for most of the 60 minutes.
Joburg finished the tournament without losing a match and the only points they dropped were in that draw against the runners-up.
What worked in Johannesburg’s favour was their strong start to the match as they managed to keep Mangaung at bay for the opening six minutes while they scored six goals.
That has been Joburg’s strategy for the duration of the tournament, to start strong and allow their bench to come finish the work.
The score was 15-6 in the champions' favour after the first quarter of the match and for a moment it looked like Joburg were running with it.
“It’s definitely something we spoke about, we wanted to start well, and we wanted to move the pressure to them because scoreboard pressure is something else and it consumes a lot of energy if you have to play catch-up netball,” Joburg coach Dr Elsje Jordaan said after the match.
“We knew that if we can make that scoreboard quite big, they will have to come strong and maybe force the coach’s hand in making some changes.
“It almost played out like a story book and in true Mangaung style they fought back. We’ve got a lot of respect for them, but I think we did enough at the beginning, and we could hang on.”
Though they lost the match, Mangaung coach Marth Mosoahle-Samm remained excited about the excellent fighting spirit in the second and third quarter to reduce the deficit.
Joburg led 24-20 after the second quarter and 33-30 at the end of the third quarter.
“The slow start to the match by us affected the outcome of the match because we scored our first goal in seven minutes. It's has never been heard of in a final like that.,” Mosoahle-Samm said.
“But I give it to the team, you know we went back and fought very hard. There was a time where we could have taken it when we were two goals down. I give it to my girls, they are a young team.
‘I have six new players in the team, so a game of this magnitude was quite big for some of these players. They took time to get to it but Johannesburg showed they are the defending champions.”
Joburg's Owethu Ngubane, who represented South Africa at the World Cup recently, was named the player of the tournament.
Her teammate Monica Gomases walked away with the best midcourt player award.
Best shooter went to Cape Winelands’ Sian Moore while Mangaung’s skipper Ane Retief was named the best defender. The most developed player accolade went to Kamogelo Moiloe of Bojanala.
