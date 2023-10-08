Percy Tau has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for this month's two friendly internationals and Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Mdantsane is being called up as a replacement, TimesLIVE is informed.
Tau has apparently pulled out of the squad for personal reasons.
Mdantsane has played 10 league and cup matches for Chiefs since signing for them from Cape Town City in the off-season, five of which were as a substitute.
Bafana meet Eswatini in their first friendly in Gauteng on Friday, though a final venue is still to be announced. Hugo Broos' team travel to meet 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast away on October 17.
Percy Tau out of Bafana squad, Chiefs’ Mduduzi Mdantsane to be called up
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES
Percy Tau has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for this month's two friendly internationals and Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Mdantsane is being called up as a replacement, TimesLIVE is informed.
Tau has apparently pulled out of the squad for personal reasons.
Mdantsane has played 10 league and cup matches for Chiefs since signing for them from Cape Town City in the off-season, five of which were as a substitute.
Bafana meet Eswatini in their first friendly in Gauteng on Friday, though a final venue is still to be announced. Hugo Broos' team travel to meet 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast away on October 17.
‘Sundowns will be champions in February or March,’ predicts Bafana coach Hugo Broos
The matches form part of South Africa's preparations for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month and the Nations Cup finals in January and February.
Bafana played two friendly matches at FNB Stadium last month, drawing 0-0 against Namibia and beating Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0.
South Africa's first two games in World Cup qualifying group C are against Benin at home on November 13 and Rwanda away November 20.
Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka was reached for a response but said he could not comment on whether Tau has withdrawn from the squad and Mdantsane been called up.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos