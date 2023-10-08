We haven’t played our best rugby yet, says Ireland coach Farrell

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said his team have not played their best rugby yet despite booking their place in the quarterfinals with a fourth pool win of the tournament on Saturday.

The Irish ruthlessly took their chances in the 36-14 win over Scotland to set up a last-eight meeting with three-time champions the All Blacks back at Stade de France next weekend.

“I don't think, and neither does the team think, that we have played our best rugby,” Farrell said. “We know where we want to go and what we want to achieve.

“Will we ever get there? I don't know. But it's days like next week that are coming where we need to find out a bit more about ourselves and these lads are more than willing to do that.”

Ireland, who have never won a knockout match at a World Cup, dismantled a Scottish side also looking to advance to the knockout stages, scoring early and scoring often to extend their winning streak to 17 straight games.