Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who suffered MTN8 heartbreak on Saturday when Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Orlando Pirates in the final in Durban, said he is happy to be back with the national team after he missed the past camp. Hugo Broos' side drew 0-0 against Namibia and beat Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in friendlies at FNB Stadium last month.
“I am happy to be back with the national team and disappointed I missed the camp due to illness. I have a small niggle [from the weekend’s game] but I should be fine. I am always [ready] to wear the Bafana jersey and be part of the team.
“I am happy to be part of the set-up again and looking forward to the games against Eswatini and Ivory Coast. [They are] tough games coming up but we have a good thing going as a team. We have been improving over the past few months and hopefully that will continue.”
Blom is also happy to be back with Bafana: “It is always good to be back with the national team and I am grateful to be part of it.”
The matches form part of South Africa's preparations for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month and the Nations Cup finals in January and February.
Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom says MLS is competitive
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom has defended his move to Major League Soccer (MLS), saying the US top flight is competitive.
Blom, who turns out for St Louis City in the US, is part of the Bafana squad for two international matches against Eswatini on Friday at FNB Stadium and Ivory Coast on Tuesday in Abidjan.
The former Kaizer Chiefs player, who is coached by former Bafana defender Bradley Carnell, has been impressive for St Louis this campaign with 25 appearances and one goal.
“There are a lot of people who say the league in the US is not competitive, but you will only see it when you are there,” he said at a Bafana training session at the University of Pretoria on Monday.
“I have been there for a year and it is a competitive league. A lot of players from Europe and South America are coming into the league and that has helped make it better.
“For me, moving to the US is about using it as a stepping stone to better leagues in Europe and also to grow as a person. You can use it as a stepping stone, especially when you are from Africa. It is a good league and a good environment.”
