France's Dupont in race against the clock to face Springboks

France captain Antoine Dupont faces a race against the clock to be fully fit to play against the Springboks as the mercurial scrumhalf resumes full training only five days before Sunday's World Cup quarterfinal clash.

Dupont was given the green light by the surgeon to play rugby again two-and-a-half weeks after an operation on a broken cheekbone and will need to be back to full fitness to take part in the brutal challenge of facing the defending champions.

Such is Dupont's influence on the team and their game that having him start at the Stade de France would be a major asset, but the French staff will not take any risks and they know that in Maxime Lucu they have a solid replacement.

“If Antoine comes back [in the starting line-up], it's because he'll be fully fit,” France health manager Bruno Boussagol said.

Defence coach Shaun Edwards was very optimistic the 26-year-old Dupont will be ready to start.