×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Third SA-NZ Women's T20 international at Buffalo Park abandoned without a ball being bowled

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 10 October 2023
Groundsmen remove the covers from the pitch after the third Women's T20I match between South Africa and New Zealand was abandoned at Buffalo Park, in East London on October 10, 2023
Groundsmen remove the covers from the pitch after the third Women's T20I match between South Africa and New Zealand was abandoned at Buffalo Park, in East London on October 10, 2023
Image: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images

The third T20 women's International between SA and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London on Tuesday.

Persistent rain  and a waterlogged outfield resulted in the game being called off shortly before 5pm, about an hour before the scheduled toss.

The teams were set to play three T20 matches in East London.

The first, on Friday evening last week, was also abandoned due to rain.

The second, on Sunday afternoon, saw SA restrict New Zealand to 111 before showers during the innings break and later put paid to any further play.

The teams now travel to Benoni for the remaining two matches of the series on October 14 and 15.

DispatchLIVE

 

 

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival