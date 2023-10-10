Third SA-NZ Women's T20 international at Buffalo Park abandoned without a ball being bowled

The third T20 women's International between SA and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London on Tuesday.
Persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield resulted in the game being called off shortly before 5pm, about an hour before the scheduled toss.
The teams were set to play three T20 matches in East London.
The first, on Friday evening last week, was also abandoned due to rain.
The second, on Sunday afternoon, saw SA restrict New Zealand to 111 before showers during the innings break and later put paid to any further play.
The teams now travel to Benoni for the remaining two matches of the series on October 14 and 15.
DispatchLIVE
Image: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images
